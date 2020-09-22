To the Editor:

Freedom-loving Americans are currently in a fight for the soul of this nation. If you, like many, are not paying attention, life could change drastically for commoners like us who would become subservient to a ruling class hell-bent on turning the greatest nation on earth into a socialist society. This, despite the fact that throughout history, any place socialism has been tried, has resulted in more death and human destruction than all governmental systems combined.

The Deep State has been gearing up to attempt another take-down of President Trump by orchestrating a well-funded COLOR REVOLUTION designed to create chaos in the upcoming election and make it difficult to determine the winner! But don’t despair, don’t be compliant, and don’t be intimidated. They’re relying on us being oblivious and stupid. While these anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged than they already are, truth and the rule of law will prevail.

Ever wonder why the Democrat leaders, ably assisted by a mostly dishonest, complicit media, kept telling us the plundering and riots going on in predominantly Democrat controlled cities were peaceful protests, while at the same time we were watching live videos of business establishments and police cars going up in flames? Simply put, allowing rioters, looters, and lockdowns to destroy the economy the Trump administration had created was more important to them than protecting the people in these communities. Further, it was important to keep these crazed, paid rioters and looters active since their destructiveness would be needed to create the disarray going into the Color Revolution for the November election. This chaos, coupled with the confusion likely produced by mail-in balloting, will provide the perfect storm.

So go vote, be alert, and heed the admonition of the Lord as outlined in II Corinthians 7:14, “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Austin Leahy

Village of Hacienda East