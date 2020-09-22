Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Are GOP politicians ready to sacrifice senior citizens?

Alan Marder

I am retired, 73 years old and living in fear for my wife’s and my life every day. If many of you are like me, you have been scratching your heads and attempting to figure out how our COVID- 19 response could possibly be so different and deadlier than other countries around the world. As seniors we have looked to our President and the administration for answers but it is all so confusing. So many seniors have become infected and so many have died with what we thought was through total abandonment and mismanagement.

It seems there has been a plan and it has been treated by Trump, the administration, Republican governors and senators as a double secret-secret. It is directly targeted at us seniors. This plan leaked in the early days but we didn’t put the pieces together. Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin first let it slip when he said on May 15:

“I’m not denying what a nasty disease COVID-19 can be, and how it’s obviously devastating to somewhere between 1 and 3.4 percent of the population,” he said. Later he said “… getting coronavirus is not a death sentence except for maybe no more than 3.4 percent of our population (and) I think probably far less.”

Who have been the highest single population to fall in the category? You and me – seniors.

Another slip was when Dan Patrick the Republican Lieutenant Governor of Texas said on Fox News:

“And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us…”

So, is he saying living is not important to seniors and we should die for his children and grandchildren?  To add insult to injury on July 20 he said:

“Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus…” we’ll take care of you.  Exactly how did he do this?

These were slips of the lips but they were part of the secret plan developed by the Republicans and the President. And is still in play with Republican governors across the country today.

You wonder, what am I talking about? The President as you all know has stopped using Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.  We have not heard or seen them since when? Why? Because they have been replaced with Dr. Scott Atlas as the face of science. He is a radiologist, a doctor who reads X-Rays. He was a regular on FOX, sporting a nonsensical theory. The President has been secretly deploying Dr. Atlas’s theory from the beginning and has finally brought Dr. Atlas into the administration.

How do I know?  We all know.  It’s the Chinese’s fault.  It is a Democratic Hoax. It is not the responsibility of the federal government but to be handled by each of the states individually.  Instead of one overall strategy the President diluted the response, caused there to be shortages and created a logistical nightmare as one state vied against the other to try to protect its people with PPE.  The administration even ky-boshed a program by USPS to send masks out to every American.  We saw it happen but still did not put the pieces together. It all just seemed to be gross mismanagement.  But was it?

The President just the other night on ABC News Live on TV finally explained why he was acting like he did. He said and we all heard it, he did not want to panic us. You might think this meant he did not want the American people to panic once they heard his strategy. But no, what he meant was he did not want the STOCK MARKET to PANIC.

Remember good old Senator Ron and Lt. Governor Patrick when they let it slip that it was OK for 3.5 percent of people (seniors) to sacrifice their lives and die.  Remember when the President says this will all magically go away?  Why does the President tell his followers COVID is a hoax, not to wear masks and hold mass rallies?  Why does he pack them in like sardines, open up the schools, the restaurants and bars right in the middle of a “PLAGUE” as he himself described the pandemic? Why?

Because it all stems from Dr. Atlas’ and the President’s nonsensical strategy.  The President said it, he called it “herd mentality.” He meant herd immunity.  What does that mean?  The unproven non-sensical theory goes If 70 percent of the population gets infected then Covid will go away MAGICALLY; we will be immune as all the at-risk people (Seniors) die.  Remember the Wisconsin Senator and the Texas Lt. Governor comments? 

There are 330,000,000 of us.  If 70 percent or 210,000,000 are infected we will theoretically achieve immunity.  At the current death rate of 2.97 percent – 6,237,000 will die.  Of this, how many will be Seniors? This is the plan. This is what they let slip and this is what the President is hiding from us.  He does not want us to know.  To put this into perspective we lost 3,000 lives on 9/11 and 60,000 in Vietnam. 

So as long as he is President this is our strategy.  But to all of us seniors, look at what they are really doing to us.  They theorize that to make this work they need a strong base to work from. Forty percent of the population support Trump.  This disease spreading plan seems to be geared directly at these supporters.  Tell them it is a hoax.  Get them not to wear masks, not to believe in science and not to social distance. Encourage them to congregate in large groups like at churches, games, bars, beaches and social gatherings. Get them to catch the virus. Let them become the first spreaders. No matter that 2.97 percent of them will die (mostly seniors). Get them to loyally follow Dr. Atlas and President Trump. 

God help the 40 percent when they wake up a realize how they are being played and what they have done to their grandparents, families, friends and fellow Americans.  For the remainder of us this herd mentality theory is just a silly theory.  There is absolutely no SCIENTIFIC evidence that this works or makes any sense.  Right now, we do not even know if getting COVID once will immunize you from getting it again. And we do not know what other health conditions will come from getting COVID. So, we need to follow the CDC’s directive. Wear masks, social distance and do not become involved in large spreader events.

Am I some kind of retired senior acting like some kookie conspiracy theorist?  Or am I a highly experienced senior who knows how to put facts together then analyze and synthesize the data in order to come to a rational conclusion? I leave you to look at your life, evaluate what has and is continuing to happen and come to your own conclusion. 

God help us.

Alan Marder is a resident of Del Webb.

