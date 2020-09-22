Tuesday, September 22, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

Meta Minton

Ashley Nicole Kirkland

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.

Ashley Nicole Kirkland, 23, of Belleview, was at the wheel of a blue Chevrolet Colorado pickup at about 3 p.m. Monday when the vehicle crashed in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Hillsborough Trail. Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been pursuing the stolen CGB Construction Group truck at speeds of up to 100 mph. At one point, Kirkland accelerated the truck and struck a detective’s vehicle hard enough to knock off its front bumper.

Kirkland lost control of the vehicle as she approached the roundabout, it jumped the curb and hit the Village of Hillsborough sign. At gunpoint, Kirkland was ordered to crawl out of the passenger side of the car. She told the deputies, “There’s guns in the car.”

The stolen vehicle jumped the curb and hit the Village of Hillsborough sign.

Deputies found a Glock 10mm handgun tucked in a woman’s purse. The gun had a full magazine and a round in the chamber. A Ruger 6.5 grendel rifle and .357 Maverick handgun were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The truck was stolen from a residence under construction in Belleview and the guns were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Methamphetamine, marijuana and syringes were also found in the vehicle.

Kirkland initially was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was later booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, grand theft of a firearm and driving while license suspended. She was being held without bond because she is on felony probation in Marion County on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Related Articles

News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
News

Trump supporters encouraged to take part in golf cart rally

Villagers for Trump is staging a golf cart rally to show support for the president in his re-election campaign.
Read more
Crime

Homeless man with stolen MacBook tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park

A homeless man with a stolen MacBook was tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area surpasses 19,000 cases of virus

Four more local residents have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus as the tri-county area topped 19,000 cases Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and guy pal nabbed after car stolen from Ocala hotel

A Summerfield man with a checkered legal past and an Ocala man are behind bars in connection with a stolen vehicle. Marion County sheriff’s deputies...
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Are GOP politicians ready to sacrifice senior citizens?

Alan Marder, a resident of Del Webb, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders about the motives of President Trump and other GOP politicians when it comes to senior citizens and COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The candidates and the future of Social Security

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, who is trying to hang on for two more years when she will be eligible for Social Security, offers her assessment of what the future holds if President Trump is re-elected or Joe Biden wins in November. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The real COVID-19 numbers

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a very personal assessment of the “skewed” COVID-19 numbers.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Homeless man with stolen MacBook tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park

A homeless man with a stolen MacBook was tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and guy pal nabbed after car stolen from Ocala hotel

A Summerfield man with a checkered legal past and an Ocala man are behind bars in connection with a stolen vehicle. Marion County sheriff’s deputies...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,296FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.9 ° F
82 °
80 °
61 %
4.5mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment