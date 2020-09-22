Homeless man with stolen MacBook tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park

A homeless man with a stolen MacBook was tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park in Lady Lake.

A woman contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning to report that she had located online her silver MacBook near the intersection of Four In Hand Drive and Phaeton Way at the RV park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She emailed deputies a Google Image of the exact location of where the laptop was located. When a deputy approached the camper, the laptop was spotted through the screen door of a trailer. The discovery led a deputy to question a man in the trailer, 30-year-old Devon Berlind, who had been arrested with drugs earlier this month and blamed it on his wife.

Berlind tried to implicate someone named “Kevin” in the theft of the laptop. Eventually, he gave up and said, “Just take me to jail if that’s what you are going to do.” The arrest report described Berlind as homeless and indicated he had been staying with a friend at the RV park.

He was arrested on a charge of dealing in stolen property. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.