John W. Mitchell

John W. Mitchell died on September 17, 2020 with a diagnosis of Encephalopathy secondary to probable CJD.  He was born on May 1, 1954 in St. Louis Missouri to Joyce Katherine Major and John Clinton Mitchell.  He is survived by his wife Suzanne B. Mitchell, a brother Robert Clinton Mitchell, 4 sisters-in-law, 4 brother-in-laws,16 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, and in-laws Mary Kay and Charles Beyersdorfer, Jr.  He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Thomas Joseph Mitchell, parents Joyce K. Mitchell and John C. Mitchell, grandparents Katherine and William Major, and grandparents Frank and Edna Mitchell.

John attended St. Clement School in Des Peres and Wydown Jr. High School.  He graduated from St. Louis University High School in 1971 and attended St. Louis University and Southern Illinois University.

John started his career at the Auto Club of Missouri and then went to work at Farm Credit Banks of St. Louis. He was proud to have attained his Certified Internal Auditor accreditation and CPA license.

He started working for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in 1985, retiring after 27 years.  Over the years, he obtained Certified Information Systems Auditor accreditation; GIAC Information Security Leadership certification; and ITIL Certifications in Information Technology Management.

John had a long history of volunteering with various non-profit organizations.  He served on the Harris House Foundation Board of Directors in St. Louis and the Inroad Policy Board of Directors in Memphis.  He was an Allocations Volunteer and member of the Community Investment Committee for United Way over a period of 16 years.  He was Director for the Western Golf Association where he was very committed to the Evans Scholars Foundation.  John was a Rules Committee Volunteer with the Florida State Golf Association and had recently obtained his USGA Rules of Golf Expert Certificate.

He fulfilled a golfer’s dreams by becoming a member of Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.  He was on the Board of Directors for 3 years before he and Suzanne moved to The Villages Florida to carry out their retirement dream.  He immediately developed wonderful friendships with many golf buddies, neighbors, and other members of the community.

John loved hockey and was a Blues season ticket holder since 1989.  His leisure time passions included travelling, golf, music appreciation, reading, solving crossword puzzles, and watching TV sports.

John was a leader, providing much guidance to people who needed to find their way in life and get back on the right track and was there to support them if they took a wayward turn.  He was Suzanne’s best friend for 38 years, married for 30, wonderful husband and he spoiled her to the max.  They were a couple that loved each other very much.  Suzanne loved John with all her heart and will miss him more than words can say.

Honoring his wishes, John’s body was cremated, and celebrations of life will be held in Florida and St. Louis in the near future.  For those who have asked, please consider a donation in his memory to one of the organizations:

