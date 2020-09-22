Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.

The victim said the two were arguing when he walked into his infant daughter’s bedroom to kiss her good night. He claimed 34-year-old Ashley Scott grabbed him by the throat and told him “no.” He said he called her a derogatory name and she slapped him in the face, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office report states.

The victim said he leaned over the crib to kiss his daughter and Scott slapped him again. He said he grabbed her arm, pushed her away and told her to stop but she slapped him a third time, started pushing him around the room and scratched him as she tried to shove him out of the bedroom, the report says.

Scott told a deputy that she and the victim were arguing and “he began pacing in and out of the bedroom where the baby was sleeping.” She said she stood up and tried to block the victim from coming into the bedroom. Scott added that he started walking in circles and she turned to the side and “may have scratched him” before pushing him out of the room, the report says.

After deputies observed multiple red scratch marks to the victim’s chest, stomach and neck, Scott, who lives on S.E. 145th Street in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with battery and is being held on $250 bond. She is due court Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.