Tuesday, September 22, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

Larry D. Croom

Ashley Scott

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.

The victim said the two were arguing when he walked into his infant daughter’s bedroom to kiss her good night. He claimed 34-year-old Ashley Scott grabbed him by the throat and told him “no.” He said he called her a derogatory name and she slapped him in the face, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office report states.

The victim said he leaned over the crib to kiss his daughter and Scott slapped him again. He said he grabbed her arm, pushed her away and told her to stop but she slapped him a third time, started pushing him around the room and scratched him as she tried to shove him out of the bedroom, the report says.

Scott told a deputy that she and the victim were arguing and “he began pacing in and out of the bedroom where the baby was sleeping.” She said she stood up and tried to block the victim from coming into the bedroom. Scott added that he started walking in circles and she turned to the side and “may have scratched him” before pushing him out of the room, the report says.

After deputies observed multiple red scratch marks to the victim’s chest, stomach and neck, Scott, who lives on S.E. 145th Street in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with battery and is being held on $250 bond. She is due court Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man caught with marijuana says he found it on the ground

A Summerfield man said the cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop Wednesday night didn’t belong to him and that he found it on the ground.
Read more
News

Overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center protests apartments in The Villages

An overflow crowd of Villagers showed up Monday night at the Everglades Recreation Center to protest apartments in The Villages. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Resident of The Villages arrested after drugs found concealed in vehicle

A resident of The Villages was arrested after drugs were found concealed in the vehicle he was driving.
Read more
News

Official contends residents need voice on important matters such as apartments

A Lady Lake Planning and Zoning member is arguing that residents need a voice on emotional matters like apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square, even after he took a public whipping Monday night.
Read more
Health

No new local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area reports just 43 new cases

No new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus were reported in The Villages on Monday and only eight positive results were identified in communities just outside the confines of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Crime

Mother takes 3-year-old to Villages hospital after he ingests drugs found in her bra

A mother was arrested after taking her 3-year-old to UF Health The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs found in her bra.
Read more
Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Summerfield man caught with marijuana says he found it on the ground

A Summerfield man said the cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop Wednesday night didn’t belong to him and that he found it on the ground.
Read more
News

Overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center protests apartments in The Villages

An overflow crowd of Villagers showed up Monday night at the Everglades Recreation Center to protest apartments in The Villages. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Are GOP politicians ready to sacrifice senior citizens?

Alan Marder, a resident of Del Webb, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders about the motives of President Trump and other GOP politicians when it comes to senior citizens and COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man caught with marijuana says he found it on the ground

A Summerfield man said the cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop Wednesday night didn’t belong to him and that he found it on the ground.
Read more
News

Overflow crowd at Everglades Recreation Center protests apartments in The Villages

An overflow crowd of Villagers showed up Monday night at the Everglades Recreation Center to protest apartments in The Villages. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The candidates and the future of Social Security

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, who is trying to hang on for two more years when she will be eligible for Social Security, offers her assessment of what the future holds if President Trump is re-elected or Joe Biden wins in November. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The real COVID-19 numbers

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a very personal assessment of the “skewed” COVID-19 numbers.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after violent tiff with baby-kissing man friend

A 34-year-old woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a nasty battle with her man friend at their Summerfield home.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man caught with marijuana says he found it on the ground

A Summerfield man said the cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop Wednesday night didn’t belong to him and that he found it on the ground.
Read more
Crime

Resident of The Villages arrested after drugs found concealed in vehicle

A resident of The Villages was arrested after drugs were found concealed in the vehicle he was driving.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,296FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
80.9 ° F
82 °
80 °
61 %
4.5mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment