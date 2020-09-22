The real COVID-19 numbers

To the Editor:

Thought I would share that these numbers are skewed. They fail to include individuals treated at home without testing. We were advised not to go to the hospital or physicians office if symptomatic. To treat at home and only proceed for medical intervention if necessary. I am one of those people and look forward to antibody testing. I’m not included in these numbers, nor are many others. Yes, I have co-morbidities. Thankfully, not involving the lungs which is where this virus does it’s damage primarily. Submitted with all due respect to those infected or those that may have lost a beloved family member or friend.

Dee Macioci

Village of Glenbrook