Trump supporters encouraged to take part in golf cart rally

Villagers for Trump is staging a golf cart rally to show support for the president in his re-election campaign.

Those who wish to participate are being asked to gather at Lake Miona Recreation Center at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with the event starting an hour later. The caravan will travel through Lake Sumter Landing and onto Spanish Springs Town Square.

Participants, who will be required to observe social distancing guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to decorate their golf carts in patriotic colors, political signs, flags and banners. Villagers for Trump members are being asked to wear their official shirts and all participants are encouraged to wear “Trump gear.”

Members of Villagers for Trump have staged many golf cart rallies over the past few years, some of which involved close to 400 carts and 800 participants. Last year, the group gathered on Flag Day for a sign-waving rally at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.