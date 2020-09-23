Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Staff Report

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community, consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is the first affordable phase of a three-phase 334 apartment home development. Funding for Lake Sumter Apartment Homes comes from $14.3 million in tax-exempt bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority, $10.85 million in equity from the sale of federal housing tax credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P. 

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are located near The Villages.

The apartment homes are aimed at those making 40 to 80 percent of the area median income. 

The apartment homes include three-story garden style building designs as well as carriage homes over garages. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops and CleanSteel energy efficient appliances, along with other modern finishes. By offering more three and four bedroom homes than most other apartments communities, it provides opportunity for larger families and those wanting additional space for a guest room or home office. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities with a business center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, walking path along community pond and a dog park. 

One of the most attractive aspects of the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes is the proximity to The Villages.

