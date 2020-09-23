CDD 4 residents can ‘serve and protect’

To the Editor:

I hope law enforcement will forgive me for borrowing their motto, but this is an appeal to my fellow district 4 residents to fill the primary and alternate positions on the Architectural Review Committee. This is an opportunity to serve and protect your friends and neighbors in our district. The primary goal of the ARC is to help you gain approval for the exterior improvement you wish to make within the guidelines of the covenants and deed restrictions we all agree to follow. I hope it doesn’t surprise you that the overwhelming number of applications submitted are approved. Those that are declined usually come back after making the conforming changes and are then approved. You’ll also discover that there aren’t little old people driving around with clipboards reporting suspected violations and how the anonymous complaint system really works. So if you think you might like to apply, please do so. Even if you don’t have some or all of the suggested qualifications don’t worry. The Community Standards Department has an outstanding staff and they and the committee members will guide you along the way. Please consider it and apply today.

Cary Sternberg

CDD 4 supervisor and former ARC member