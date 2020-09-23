Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Evelyn Longcrier

Staff Report

Evelyn Longcrier, 93, was born on August 14, 1927 in New Britain, CT and passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2020 in Oxford, FL, to be with her beloved husband, Robert, who pre-deceased her. A private service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN on September 11, 2020, where she was laid to rest with her husband and soulmate of 61 years. They were longtime residents of Franklin, TN.

If you were fortunate to cross paths with Evelyn at the grocery store or bank, you would have encountered an unassuming lady of Swedish descent with the bluest, twinkling eyes and an impish smile. She radiated kindness and a bit of playfulness. Were you to have a conversation with her, it was impossible not to notice – despite her deep humility – an inquisitive mind and thirst for learning. She was a focused, attentive listener, never missing a detail. Spend a little more time with her and you would experience her quick-witted sense of humor. Become friends with Evelyn and you would be delighted at her making life’s simple pleasures, like sharing a slice of (her favorite) cherry pie and coffee a festive event. And no conversation was complete without her infectious giggle. No matter how difficult the day was, it felt better laughing with Evelyn.

In equal measure to her zany, fun-loving spirit, one felt the brilliant intellect of a woman who in the 1950’s was a pioneer of sorts. At a time when few women had careers, Evelyn was highly regarded in her 30-year position as the executive secretary to the president of Connecticut General Life Insurance Company.

To be loved by Evelyn, you were the recipient of a generous heart and spirit, her attention and her time. She discounted her pain and difficulties and offered deep compassion to others. She had the utmost enthusiasm for the life’s ventures of those she loved and had exuberant joy for their successes. She was known to immediately research the topic of our latest interest and within days create a website or design a t-shirt, for example, to enhance our project. Each of our milestones was not complete without a customized, personal card that she created with skill and artistry for every celebration. She continued her computer wizardry into her 90’s! What Evelyn demonstrated by her words and deeds was that we mattered; our lives mattered.

What defined Evelyn most of all was her deepest love and devotion to her husband, Bob. They spent 61 glorious years working and playing together hand in hand in all they did. They were role models, a living inspiration for what true love, friendship and marriage could be. Inseparable, living life in partnership, they did everything together from dreaded yard work that they’d turn into fun, to exercise walks, to errands, to getting in their car and heading out for a week-long trip with no particular destination.

Before leaving on an adventure, she would call her family to let them know they could not be reached for a few weeks. She said, “We’re hitting the road for a while and we’ll just see where the road takes us.”

During their retirement years, Bob and Evelyn traveled extensively to China, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and Europe, returning to far off countries to absorb more fully the people in those cultures. They also enjoyed their travels in the United States, particularly the Southwest, exploring the natural beauty and glorious natural wonders of America’s national parks. When asked why he stopped at the Grand Canyon so often, Bob said, “We have to make sure it is still there.” He was an avid photographer and catalogued his photographs of each trip in journals while Evelyn, with her wit and humor, brought them to life with her chronicled writings — unique travelogues where one felt they had visited lands unseen.

They lived life fully without regrets, never growing tired of adventure. Evelyn cherished being with Bob EVERY DAY for 61 years. They gave more than they took, travelled the world, and respected all who crossed their paths. Their marriage and love for each other was sublime.

We will miss Evelyn terribly, but we are happy that she is now with her beloved Bob, together again for their travels beyond.

We are better people to have had Evelyn in our lives. She will forever remain in our hearts. She is survived by her loving cousin, Joanne Pattavina; devoted niece, Linda Rose; stepson, Steven Longcrier; and caring neighbors.

