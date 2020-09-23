Helen Austin Lyles, 93, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Helen was born September 12, 1927 in Campbell Station, FL to Mitchell and Bessie (Whitfield) Austin. Helen moved from Kendrick, FL in 1945. She worked as Salesclerk in a Department Store, but mainly enjoyed stayed home as a homemaker, wife and mother raising her three children. She was a member of Mercy Point Church of God.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Lyles Sr; son, Robert Louis Lyles Jr; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Miles) Crawford of Wildwood, FL; son, Mitchell E. Lyles of Summerfield, FL: 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A gathering will be held at Mercy Pointe Church of God, 202 Pine Street, Wildwood, FL 34785 on September 26, at 10:00- 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM presided by Pastor Gary Bunn. A private family inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.