Wednesday, September 23, 2020
67.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Helen Austin Lyles

Staff Report

Helen Lyles

Helen Austin Lyles, 93, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Helen was born September 12, 1927 in Campbell Station, FL to Mitchell and Bessie (Whitfield) Austin. Helen moved from Kendrick, FL in 1945. She worked as Salesclerk in a Department Store, but mainly enjoyed stayed home as a homemaker, wife and mother raising her three children. She was a member of Mercy Point Church of God.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Lyles Sr; son, Robert Louis Lyles Jr; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Miles) Crawford of Wildwood, FL; son, Mitchell E. Lyles of Summerfield, FL: 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A gathering will be held at Mercy Pointe Church of God, 202 Pine Street, Wildwood, FL 34785 on September 26, at 10:00- 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM presided by Pastor Gary Bunn. A private family inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

John W. Mitchell

John Mitchell was a Rules Committee Volunteer with the Florida State Golf Association and had recently obtained his USGA Rules of Golf Expert Certificate.
Read more
Obituaries

Jean Doll Weddle

In her retirement, Jean Weddle played golf (helping to found the Nine Hole Ladies Golf Club at Continental) and softball (often coaching the team as well as pitching).
Read more
Obituaries

Jim Porcher

A funeral Mass for Jimmie Porcher will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, FL on October 5, 2020 at 10 am.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia Elizabeth Kuehn

Pat Kuehn had an entrepreneurial spirit creating many successful businesses over the course of her lifetime. 
Read more
Obituaries

Charlotte L. Hubbard

Charlotte Hubbard was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, of the Ladies Christian Fellowship, of the neighborhood “Lady Divas,” of the Hacienda S.W. Women’s Club, and the “Red Hat’s” social group.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Pittsley

Mary Pittsley was a retired bookkeeper of 30 years for the University of Illinois in Champaign Illinois, before that Mary worked for Capitol Records
Read more
Obituaries

Terence Mayne

In addition to boating, waterskiing, and fishing, Terry Mayne was an avid do-it-yourselfer who enlisted the help of visiting family and friends on his many projects.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Are GOP politicians ready to sacrifice senior citizens?

Alan Marder, a resident of Del Webb, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders about the motives of President Trump and other GOP politicians when it comes to senior citizens and COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
News

The Villages brings in ‘Big Boss’ to ride out apartment controversy

The Villages has brought in a “Big Boss” to help ride out the apartment battle to be waged in Sumter County.
Read more
News

2018 study laid groundwork for justification of apartments in The Villages

A 2018 study laid the groundwork for justification for more apartments in Sumter County, and The Villages is relying on that study to push multi-family housing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda East resident contends anti-Trump folks cannot become any more unhinged.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The candidates and the future of Social Security

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, who is trying to hang on for two more years when she will be eligible for Social Security, offers her assessment of what the future holds if President Trump is re-elected or Joe Biden wins in November. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The real COVID-19 numbers

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a very personal assessment of the “skewed” COVID-19 numbers.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Homeless man with stolen MacBook tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park

A homeless man with a stolen MacBook was tracked down at Grand Oaks RV Park in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and guy pal nabbed after car stolen from Ocala hotel

A Summerfield man with a checkered legal past and an Ocala man are behind bars in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,299FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
67.6 ° F
69 °
65 °
95 %
1.6mph
83 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
90 °
Sun
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment