Kenneth J. Scheibe of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Waukesha, WI passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 20, 1942, the son of Raymond and Bernice (nee Bretz) Scheibe.

Ken worked at UPS as a package driver for 30 years and retired in 1996. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, working at the Wisconsin State Fair and as an observer for the Milwaukee Mile.

Ken will be missed by his wife Carol (Becher) of 39 years and children, Daniel Scheibe (Julie Hill) of Eagle, Dawn (Brian) Treichel of Brookfield and Donna (Robert) Duesing of Brookfield. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 17730 US Hwy 441, Summerfield, FL 34491 at 11:00 AM.