Leonora R Brock passed away peacefully in Commack, NY on September 17th, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925. Lee was pre-deceased by her husband, David, to whom she was married for 61 yrs.

They were residents of The Villages and lived on San Mateo Drive for 12 years.

She is survived by her three sons, Marc(Peggy), Alan(Amy) and Seth(Vicki), 4 granddaughters, Alana, Alyssa, Lindsey and Jil, and 2 great-granddaughters, Giuliana and Brena.