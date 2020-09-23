Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.

Kevin Jay Moore, 25, of 14840 SE 70th Court, was charge with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest after the incident which happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the store located at 14870 S. US Highway 441.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Moore, who proceeded to yell profanities at the deputies and several random customers, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The deputy asked Moore for his name and date of birth. Once Moore provided it, the deputy asked him to follow him to his patrol vehicle to obtain his address. Moore yelled more profanities and started walking away. The deputy put him in handcuffs and placed him in the vehicle, the report said.

While patting Moore down, the deputy discovered a loaded Taurus Judge revolver in his left boot. Ultimately, Moore was confirmed to have a valid concealed weapons permit, according to the report.

Once in the police car, Moore started to kick and spit at the rear door. Deputies gave Moore multiple commands or him to stop spitting and kicking at the door due to him hurting himself or damaging the vehicle. Moore refused to comply and had to be placed in a hobble restraint with a spit mask over his head, the report said.

The employee who reported the incident said Moore was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. She said he was trying to hug multiple customers at the business and also hugged her. The employee said she also saw Moore in the gas pump area drinking and causing a disturbance to other customers, according to the report.

The employee said she offered to get Moore an “Uber” ride home, which he rejected. She said she eventually had to go help other customers, and that made Moore upset and he started throwing multiple objects throughout the parking lot, the report said.

The employee said Moore approached her and “bear hugged” her and pleaded for her not to leave him alone. She said she was able to separate herself from him and call law enforcement. The employee said she did not want to pursue battery charges against Moor and just wanted him removed from the business, according to the report.

Moore was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released Monday afternoon on $1,500 bond. No court information was available.