Wednesday, September 23, 2020
President Trump a true Robin Hood

John Shewchuk

When it comes to saving the earth, increasing temperature is not a problem. Increasing taxes, however, is a problem.  Fortunately, President Trump knows right from wrong — just like Robin Hood did. Contrary to a common myth, Robin Hood did not steal from the rich and give to the poor. He instead rescued excessive tax revenues from the government and gave it back to the people – like Trump. 

And just like Trump, who lives in our wonderfully warm climate, so did Robin Hood, who lived during the Medieval Warm Period, when even grapes grew in England. Besides living in very similar warming climates, their backgrounds are also similar. While Robin came from high nobility, Donald came from high society. Even though there are some differences, such as hair color, they both engaged in never-ending societal struggles between freedom and tyranny.

Many say President Trump is the first true Robin Hood to be elected to office. If so, Trump is doing a swashbuckling job.  He’s slashing taxes and excessive government regulations, while keeping the dreaded tax collector in his place.  In the movies, Robin Hood swiftly dealt the Sheriff of Nottingham and his IRS thugs some good old social justice.  In today’s world, Trump is fighting the swamp by steadily reducing taxes and returning power to the people. 

Thanks to President Trump, today’s citizens are exuberant over their new found economic power, greater freedoms, and improved opportunities to achieve the American dream.  On election day 2020, vast numbers of this land’s hard working citizens will emerge from Sherwood Forest and surrounding villages, and will once again use the ballot box to fight back the dark forces of tyranny — like socialism, communism, fascism, and yes — even climate alarmism. 

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com

