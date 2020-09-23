Save the water for The Villages

To the Editor:

As a resident in The Villages, I strongly oppose the pumping of water to Sumter County outside of The Villages. The Villages continues to grow by leaps and bounds and we need to preserve that water for The Villages residents. Our water bill has already gone up recently and no doubt if we pump water to Sumter County outside The Villages, we will incur an additional expense to our water bill, but more importantly, we need to preserve that water for our own growing community in The Villages.

Mary Puleo

Village of Marsh Bend