Serial lying of Joe Biden

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read with amusement how some Villagers are “outraged” by President Trump’s language, Tweets, etc. How he’s “not Presidential.” But no one seems to have a problem with Joe Biden’s serial lying.
There are so many examples of Biden’s horrendous lies it’s just staggering. His education, how he met Jill, his dealings with China and Ukraine with his son Hunter, his groping of women and children, his constant flip flopping on his positions, etc. etc. If it wasn’t so alarming it would be laughable. Trump has accomplished more in 3+ years than Joe did in 47 years in Washington. Trump is not a politician. He’s a pragmatic businessman and it shows. He keeps his promises and gets things done. He says what he thinks and believes, not what his particular audience may want to hear. Love him or hate him, he’s a doer not a panderer.

Richard Dankert
Village of Briar Meadow

 

