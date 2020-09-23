Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Sumter County sets hearing on future of tourism tax that helps fund music at squares

Marv Balousek

Sumter County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Everglades Recreation Center about the future of the tourist development tax.

The tax is used to support public events that bring tourists to the county, but commissioners want to eliminate it to help tourist businesses that have suffered lost revenue during the pandemic.

Visitors who stay at hotels or campgrounds pay the tax instead of county residents.

The Villages receives $120,000 each year to help fund entertainment on the Lake Sumter and Brownwood town squares. Money also supports high school sports tournaments, clay shooting contests and the annual hoedown sponsored by the Villages Homeowners Association.

Funds were allocated in July for the 2020-21 fiscal year and commissioners have said they would like these grants to continue.

At a meeting Tuesday night, they also approved an amendment to the tourism strategic plan that would allocate about $2.4 million remaining in the account to build a roof over the horse arena at the Sumter County Fairgrounds.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said commissioners have two options to build the roof. They can either transfer the horse arena to county ownership or grant the money directly to the fair association, which would retain arena ownership. If the fair association retains ownership, they would have three years to build the roof.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin, tourism council chairman, last month proposed abolishing the tax and financing the roof. He said the fair association should retain ownership.

“We’ve talked about this project for many years,” he said. “They’ll put in a wonderful facility.”

Gilpin said the project will increase the value of the arena, which could be used for concerts and other events.

The county also can repeal the tax or declare a moratorium for a specific length of time.

“What I would prefer is just eliminate it and, if it’s needed in the future, it can be reinstated,” Gilpin said.

 

Related Articles

Health

4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community, consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
News

Sports pool will be closed Friday at Rohan Recreation Center

The Rohan Recreation Center Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Sept. 25.
Read more
