Home Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

Meta Minton

Lon Lowery

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.

Lon Cleveland Lowery, 62, who lives at 1007 Shay Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving the silver BMW at about 10 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and making a left turn onto Griffin Avenue when a police officer ran the vehicle’s license plate number and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which had been revoked June 23, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard, Lowery admitted his license was suspended.

The Illinois resident had been arrested Jan. 2 after a witness called 911 when his silver BMW was spotted on the median near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. The BMW struck a light pole, causing it to crack in half. The damage to the light pole was estimated at $6,000. He was “highly intoxicated.” As a result, his driver’s license was revoked for 12 months. He has two previous DUI convictions.

Lowery was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000.

