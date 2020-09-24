Thursday, September 24, 2020
14 more local COVID-19 deaths as 87 new cases reported in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more local victims as the tri-county area reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday.

Eleven of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, while the other three were Marion County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 53-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 21;
  • 57-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 29;
  • 87-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 11;
  • 76-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 19;
  • 71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 61-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 88-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 1;
  • 80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 6;
  • 78-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 9;
  • 66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;
  • 100-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;
  • 40-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 28;
  • 60-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 4; and
  • 74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 8.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 617;
  • Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,220;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 354;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 130; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 372.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,205 cases – an increase of nine from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,147 men, 1,036 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 481 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 248 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 580 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford, other cases have been identified in Wildwood (405), Coleman (392), Bushnell (295, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (88), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 308 cases among 205 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 19,189 – increase of 87
  • Men: 8,410
  • Women: 10,521
  • Non-residents: 78
  • People listed as unknown: 180
  • Deaths: 515
  • Hospitalizations: 1,733

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,394 – increase of 29
  • Men: 3,404
  • Women: 3,818
  • Non-residents: 52
  • People listed as unknown: 120
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 591
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 261
  • Deaths: 184
  • Hospitalizations: 561
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,849), Leesburg (1,220), Tavares (737), Eustis (584) and Mount Dora (580). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,590 – increase of 49
  • Men: 3,859
  • Women: 5,667
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 47
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 978
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,223
  • Deaths: 266
  • Hospitalizations: 924
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,458), Summerfield (372), Belleview (354), Dunnellon (319) and Citra (183). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 693,040 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,541 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 684,847 are residents. A total of 45.956 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,504 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,961 deaths and 43,128 people have been hospitalized.

