14 more local COVID-19 deaths as 87 new cases reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more local victims as the tri-county area reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday.

Eleven of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, while the other three were Marion County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

53-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 21;

57-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 29;

87-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 11;

76-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 19;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 25;

61-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 25;

88-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 1;

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 6;

78-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 9;

66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;

100-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;

40-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 28;

60-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 4; and

74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 8.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 617;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 1,220;

Belleview up two for a total of 354;

Oxford up one for a total of 130; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 372.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,205 cases – an increase of nine from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,147 men, 1,036 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 481 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 248 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 580 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford, other cases have been identified in Wildwood (405), Coleman (392), Bushnell (295, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (88), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 308 cases among 205 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,189 – increase of 87

Men: 8,410

Women: 10,521

Non-residents: 78

People listed as unknown: 180

Deaths: 515

Hospitalizations: 1,733

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,394 – increase of 29

Men: 3,404

Women: 3,818

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 120

Cases in long-term care facilities: 591

Cases in correctional facilities: 261

Deaths: 184

Hospitalizations: 561

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,849), Leesburg (1,220), Tavares (737), Eustis (584) and Mount Dora (580). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,590 – increase of 49

Men: 3,859

Women: 5,667

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 47

Cases in long-term care facilities: 978

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,223

Deaths: 266

Hospitalizations: 924

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,458), Summerfield (372), Belleview (354), Dunnellon (319) and Citra (183). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 693,040 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,541 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 684,847 are residents. A total of 45.956 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,504 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,961 deaths and 43,128 people have been hospitalized.