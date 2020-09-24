CDD 7 ready to chart own course with independent legal representation

Community Development District 7 supervisors are ready to chart their own course with independent legal representation.

Supervisors met Thursday morning and set the groundwork for the search for legal counsel that will be fully independent of representation of other community development districts in The Villages.

CDD 7 supervisors at a meeting July 30 unanimously voted to terminate its contract with Brionez & Brionez P.A. Although the contract was terminated, the board recognized the potential hazard of going without legal representation and has temporarily hired back Brionez & Brionez at an hourly rate.

CDD 7 supervisors have made no secret of the fact that they are unhappy that nearly half of their budget is now devoted to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which pools resources from CDDs south of County Road 466 to pay for shared infrastructure. CDD 7’s share of the PWAC budget for 2020-21 is $1.292 million. CDD 7 supervisors have expressed interest in leaving PWAC.

Since attorney Mark Brionez also represents the other CDDs in PWAC, CDD 7 supervisors said they felt they were not getting legal advice solely in the best interests of CDD 7.

“I really feel this is really important for District 7. As time goes on, I think it’s going to be more important than you think,” said Supervisor Jerry Vicenti, who represents CDD 7 on PWAC.