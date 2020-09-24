Hand-slapping Summerfield woman jail after nasty skirmish with guy pal

A Summerfield woman was jailed Tuesday night after her man friend said she slapped his hand twice while he was holding his phone.

The victim showed Marion County sheriff’s deputies footage on his cell phone of 47-year-old Maria Caterina Bayes allegedly hitting his hand. He said he takes video “all the time” because she “often accuses him of things and he is tired of it,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies noted that the video showed Bayes getting papers from inside the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side. The video shows Bayes retreating from the passenger side to the back of the vehicle and then slapping the victim’s hand and phone twice, the report says.

Bayes claimed the victim is “always antagonizing her and he stuck the phone in her face.” She admitted that she attempted to slap the phone out of his hand twice, the report says.

Bayes was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery. She was released late Wednesday night on $250 bond and is due in court Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.