Hiram Jackson Locklear II, 64, of Wildwood, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Hiram was born December 15, 1955, in Ft. Jackson, SC. The son of Marjorie Locklear and the late Mark Locklear, Sr. Hiram graduated from Wildwood High School in 1973. He retired from Duke Energy after 35+ years. His interests included hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Locklear; sons, Trae and Ross Locklear, his sister, Pam (Jim)Keillor; brother, Mark(Marla)Locklear, Jr.; mother-in-law, Earline Gilbert; sister-in-law, Donna(Danny)Boyett. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.