Thursday, September 24, 2020
70.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Hiram Jackson Locklear II

Staff Report

Hiram Jackson Locklear II

Hiram Jackson Locklear II, 64, of Wildwood, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Hiram was born December 15, 1955, in Ft. Jackson, SC. The son of Marjorie Locklear and the late Mark Locklear, Sr. Hiram graduated from Wildwood High School in 1973. He retired from Duke Energy after 35+ years. His interests included hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Locklear; sons, Trae and Ross Locklear, his sister, Pam (Jim)Keillor; brother, Mark(Marla)Locklear, Jr.; mother-in-law, Earline Gilbert; sister-in-law, Donna(Danny)Boyett. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Leonora R Brock

Lenora Brock and her husband, David, were residents of The Villages and lived on San Mateo Drive for 12 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Evelyn Longcrier

At a time when few women had careers, Evelyn Longcrier was highly regarded in her 30-year position as the executive secretary to the president of Connecticut General Life Insurance Company.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth J. Scheibe

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, for Kenneth J. Scheibe, who passed away peacefully at home on August 24 at the age of 78.
Read more
Obituaries

Helen Austin Lyles

Helen Lyles worked as sales clerk in a department store, but she mainly enjoyed staying home as a homemaker, wife and mother raising her three children.
Read more
Obituaries

John W. Mitchell

John Mitchell was a Rules Committee Volunteer with the Florida State Golf Association and had recently obtained his USGA Rules of Golf Expert Certificate.
Read more
Obituaries

Jean Doll Weddle

In her retirement, Jean Weddle played golf (helping to found the Nine Hole Ladies Golf Club at Continental) and softball (often coaching the team as well as pitching).
Read more
Obituaries

Jim Porcher

A funeral Mass for Jimmie Porcher will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, FL on October 5, 2020 at 10 am.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.
Read more
News

Sumter County sets hearing on future of tourism tax that helps fund music at squares

Sumter County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing about the future of the tourist development tax that helps fund music at the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump a true Robin Hood

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends President Trump is a modern day Robin Hood.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Hundreds of Trump supporters hit the streets in patriotic golf cart parade

Several hundred horn-honking golf carts adorned with messages in support of President Trump paraded through Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs Town Square late Wednesday afternoon.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.
Read more
News

Sumter County sets hearing on future of tourism tax that helps fund music at squares

Sumter County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing about the future of the tourist development tax that helps fund music at the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Serial lying of Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders how Villagers are “outraged” by President Trump but can overlook the lies of Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 4 residents can ‘serve and protect’

A Community Development District 4 supervisor is urging residents to step up and serve on the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.
Read more
Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,307FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
70.9 ° F
73 °
70 °
92 %
1.7mph
89 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
89 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment