Hot Air Balloons Sailing Over Lake Sumter

Staff Report

These hot air balloons were spotted sailing over Lake Sumter east of the Morse Boulevard bridge in The Village of Caroline. Thanks to Jim Strothman for sharing!

Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for Villagers’ daughter convicted of sex with teen

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Villagers’ daughter – a former teacher who once had sex with one of her students – after she failed to register as a sex offender.
Read more
News

Sumter County sets hearing on future of tourism tax that helps fund music at squares

Sumter County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing about the future of the tourist development tax that helps fund music at the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

COVID-19 fuels boom in bicycling

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that a positive outcome of the many COVID-19 restrictions has been a huge boom in bicycling. Mirkin, a longtime bicycling enthusiast offers some tips on bicycling basics.
Read more
News

Hundreds of Trump supporters hit the streets in patriotic golf cart parade

Several hundred horn-honking golf carts adorned with messages in support of President Trump paraded through Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs Town Square late Wednesday afternoon.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that she believes Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that it’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person.
Read more
Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
