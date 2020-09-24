Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican

To the Editor:

Just when I thought the Republicans could not go any lower, they expose their own hypocrisy and character flaws in the need to maintain their power.

The sad death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has caused a vacancy on the Supreme Court that is now forcing Republicans to twist themselves like pretzels.

They denied President Obama his Supreme Court nominee because it was eight months before an election. Now less than 45 days before an election, they are rushing to vote on Trump’s selection. What hypocrisy! Just another reminder why so many Americans have left the Republican Party. Could this be the final nail in the coffin of the GOP?

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace