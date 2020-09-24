It’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person

To the Editor:

Most people would consider this just being a human being.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not mock a disabled person.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not cheat on your wife/wives.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not steal from a charity for your own benefit.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not disparage someone who’s been dead for two years.

It’s not liberal or conservative to know how dangerous this virus is and not tell the people you have sworn to protect.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not show disdain for Mexicans, Muslims, African Americans, and shit hole countries.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not call people in the military losers and suckers, from a draft dodger no less.

It’s not liberal or conservative that the U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of its Coronavirus cases. Over 1,000 Americans die from Coronavirus every 24 hours.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not call women pigs, scum, stupid, ugly, fat.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not boast about grabbing women’s genitals.

It’s not liberal or conservative to understand that climate change is science based.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not call Nazis very fine people.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not promote a treatment for a disease with zero information or expertise.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not suggest that scientific experts consider treating this virus with ingested sanitizers.

It’s not liberal or conservative to know that the stock market is NOT the economy.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not mock an injury to a reporter, aka human being, AND his supporters laugh.

It’s not liberal or conservative to not bully someone or vandalize the property of those who do not agree with you.

Lastly, it’s not liberal or conservative to understand that people living in “blue” states are human beings.

Shirley Schantz

Village of Sanibel