John David D’Auria, a resident of The Villages, FL since 2016 was called home to serve The Lord on September 20, 2020. John had fought a courageous battle with cancer for the last two+ years. He died peacefully with his wife Kathy, their daughter Belle, and Kathy’s brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Kathy Corsi by his side.

John was born on August 14, 1946 in Nyack, NY. He was the son of the late Samuel Michael and Florence Josephine Natale D’Auria. John attended St. Ann’s Catholic School and Nyack High School where he played varsity baseball. After graduating in 1964, John fulfilled a childhood dream and joined the United States Marine Corps. He went through “boot camp” at Paris Island, SC, and Infantry School at Camp Pendleton, CA, before receiving orders for Vietnam. He arrived in country in 1966, at the height of the Vietnam War. While his unit was on patrol, John contracted malaria and yellow jaundice and had to be med-evac’ed out of country. He received emergency medical treatment onboard the hospital ship USS Repose, before being airlifted to the U.S. for continued treatment and recovery at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD. John finished his Marine Corps tour of duty at Key West Naval Air Station in Florida. John spent his post-military career as an expert welder, often working in and on difficult, demanding and dangerous projects and locations. He was also an incredible woodworker and carpenter, and had not one but ten green thumbs in the garden. His beautifully landscaped homes were always worthy of a Better Homes and Gardens center fold! Along with his wife Kathy, Christmas was always a special occasion at their home which would have made Santa’s workshop at the North Pole look woefully under decorated. John was quick with a smile and a helping hand, and will always be remembered for his wit and humor, his humility, and his lack of pretension. Along with his wife Kathy, John’s homes in the Florida Keys, in Lakeland, FL, and his last residence in The Villages, FL were always open to all visitors, both family and friends. John was a great son, brother, husband, Father, Grandfather and loyal friend. He will be terribly missed by all of us.

John was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Florence; by his sister, Sister Barbara D’Auria, IHM; sister Carol A. Sullivan and brother-in-law Cornelius Sullivan of Montgomery NY; and brother Peter D’Auria and sister-in-law Norma Hess D’Auria of Ocala, FL. John is survived by his wife Kathy Corsi D’Auria of The Villages, FL; son Christopher Ford of Winter Haven, FL; daughter Lisa D’Auria Evans and husband Lester of Stafford, VA; daughter Belle D’Auria Soriano and husband Lito of Jacksonville FL; daughter Joey D’Auria Guy and husband Christopher of Avenue, FL; son John Jr. of Key West, FL; and daughter Lina and husband John Lindenblad of Orlando, FL. John has three surviving siblings: brother Sam and wife Mary from West Henrietta, NY; brother David and wife Carol from Columbia, MD; and sister Deborah from Sunset Beach, NC. John was also the proud grandfather of grandchildren Tyler D’Auria; Elizabeth and Zachary Evans; Kiana and Maya Soriano; Nathan and Matthew Guy; Michael D’Auria; and Lily Lindenblad. John and Kathy also became great grandparents earlier this year when great granddaughter Rylie Evans was born. John is also survived by his first wife Toni Condella, and Kathy’s family members, sister Madeline and brother-in-law Steve Condella; brother Joseph and sister-in-law Kathy Corsi; and sister Rose Maggard. In addition, John is survived by dozens of first and second cousins and nieces and nephews from all over the United States.

Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 10:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. For all events, wearing masks are required. Internment and honors will be rendered by the US Marine Corps at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a donation to John’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Information on how to donate can be found at the following website: https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html.