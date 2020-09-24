Thursday, September 24, 2020
Lady Lake town manager to retire with $54,216 severance payout

Meta Minton

Lady Lake Town Manager Kris Kollgaard

Lady Lake’s town manager appears ready to retire with a $54,216 severance payout.

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting to consider the employment of Town Manager Kris Kollgaard at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Kollgaard had announced in June her desire to step down, and her announcement came the same week that former Lady Lake Police Chief Chris McKinstry  filed a lawsuit claiming that his ouster in 2018 was due to age discrimination. At the time, Kollgaard expressed a desire to continue to serve as the town clerk at an annual salary of $107,000. She had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967

However, she had a change of heart earlier this month and let the town know she would prefer to retire rather than serve as town clerk. Her severance pay will total $54,216, according to documents from the town. Her departure date appears to be set for Oct. 5.

Kollgaard succeeded Town Manager Bill Vance who was fired in 2009 after a unanimous vote by the commission. Vance was caught up in a scandal in which personal information of 99 town employees was erroneously issued as part of a public records request. Kollgaard, already a longtime town employee, was widely praised for steadying the ship at the time of Vance’s departure.

A hearing in the former police chief’s age discrimination case is set for Nov. 19 in Lake County Court. Kollgaard, McKinstry’s former boss, is front and center in the lawsuit. You can read a copy of the lawsuit at this link: McKinstry age discrimination suit

