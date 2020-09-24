Man arrested after found sleeping at Lady Lake Historical Museum

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping at the Lady Lake Historical Museum.

Charles Joseph Hoover III, 31, of Altoona, was found at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday sleeping by the back door of the museum located at 107 S. Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed the North Dakota native was wanted on a Lake County warrant. A plastic bag containing .84 grams of methamphetamine was found in his shirt pocket. A pipe used for smoking narcotics was also in his possession.

Hoover was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.