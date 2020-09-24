Thursday, September 24, 2020
Marie Elizabeth Wanner

Staff Report

Marie Wanner

Marie Elizabeth Wanner, 86, of Greenville, SC, passed away on 09/17/2020.  She was born to parents Ada Marie Focht Foreman and Edwin “Dutch” Harrison Foreman, on 11/08/33 in Reading, PA.

Marie graduated from Reading High School in 1951.  She went on to study Nursing.

Marie worked as a Homemaker for a busy and active family.  She worked several jobs helping her husband earn his college degree.  Later in life she worked several receptionist jobs around Leola, Pennsylvania.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, doting grandmother, and great grandmother. In high school, Marie was the class secretary and won awards as The Best All Around Girl in school.  She was also the lead drum majorette.  After grandchildren, the new little ones affectionally called her “Gum” and enjoyed spending time with her and eating the various goodies she would bake.

By many people, she was considered an amazing friend.  She would always remember someone’s name and birthday combined with a cute little story that made them feel special.  She was an incredibly caring and giving woman.

Marie met Richard “Dick” Alvin Wanner on the playground when they were small children. According to family legend, dad fell in love instantly and they were married on September 5, 1953 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Their engagement was extra special.   After the car accident, when she was in the hospital and her future to walk or bear children was in doubt, dad proposed to her. Fortunately, we just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last weekend by burning their candles and listening to their Nat King Cole song, “Too Young”.

Together they raised 3 children: Steve Alvin Wanner, Michael Edwin Wanner, and James David Wanner.

Marie is survived by Richard (Dick) Wanner (husband); Steve Wanner and his wife Laurie, their daughter Sarah Carney and her husband Andrew, Zach Wanner and his wife Kelli; Mike Wanner and his wife Jane, his daughter Kate Gallagher, and her husband Brendan, and their son Hudson; Jim Wanner and wife Kim, Jake Wanner and his wife Janie, Mitchell Wanner, and Megan Wanner.

She was preceded in death by Ruth Caroline Stief (sister), James Franklin Foreman (brother).

She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Shriners Hospital for children at:  https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/273578/?msclkid=e8b3b33b0072139a45d9ec5fac1b0232#!/donation/checkout?amount=100&utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=evergreen&c_src=bing&c_src2=sitelink

 

