Motorists asked to use caution during repair work on Morse Boulevard

The Morse Boulevard improvement project construction from south of Odell Circle to south of Stillwater Trail will commence the week of Monday, Oct. 5, and is expected to be complete in December. Lane closures will be utilized during the nighttime hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

This project completes the final phase of the Morse Boulevard rehabilitation project.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling Morse Boulevard during the construction. Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. Drivers are always asked to travel at the posted construction speed limit.