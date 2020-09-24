Thursday, September 24, 2020
New rules will be in place when town squares reopen next month

Staff Report

Several new rules will be in place next month when town squares reopen in The Villages.

The town squares will reopen Monday, Oct. 5 and there will be a limited capacity that allows for social distancing.

Those hoping to visit one of the town squares, will be required to have an entry pass. The passes are free and available at the The Villages Box Office at tickets.thevillages.com. The passes will be available beginning Oct. 2. Staff members will man a single entry and exit point to limit the crowd size.

A bar hut at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square now has plexiglass shields.

When the town squares reopen, there will be no happy hour, at least not initially. Drinks will be available at the bar huts at the squares, but lines will be discouraged. Plexiglass shields have been installed to protect from contact between bartenders and drink patrons.

Chairs will not be provided at the town squares, therefore residents are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The entertainment lineup has been announced for the first night:

Spanish Springs Town Square – Trip 19

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – Studio 77

Brownwood Paddock Square – Paisley Craze

News

Lady Lake town manager to retire with $54,216 severance payout

Lady Lake’s town manager appears ready to retire with a $54,216 severance payout.
Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as 87 new cases reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more local victims as the tri-county area reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday.
Crime

Man arrested after found sleeping at Lady Lake Historical Museum

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping at the Lady Lake Historical Museum.
News

Motorists asked to use caution during repair work on Morse Boulevard

Motorists should be prepared to navigate repair work on Morse Boulevard. We'll tell you where and when.
News

CDD 7 ready to chart own course with independent legal representation

Community Development District 7 supervisors are ready to chart their own course with independent legal representation.
Crime

OakLeaf Villages resident to appear in court on marijuana charge

An OakLeaf Apartment Homes resident will have to appear in court on a marijuana charge.
Crime

Hand-slapping Summerfield woman jail after nasty skirmish with guy pal

A Summerfield woman was jailed Tuesday night after her man friend said she slapped his hand twice while he was holding his phone.
Photos

Photos

Hot Air Balloons Sailing Over Lake Sumter

These hot air balloons were spotted sailing over Lake Sumter east of the Morse Boulevard bridge in The Village of Caroline. Thanks to Jim Strothman for sharing!
Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed

A Village of Charlotte resident contends President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed of themselves for the COVID-19 numbers here in the U.S. and Florida, versus what we’ve seen in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Read more
Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

COVID-19 fuels boom in bicycling

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that a positive outcome of the many COVID-19 restrictions has been a huge boom in bicycling. Mirkin, a longtime bicycling enthusiast offers some tips on bicycling basics.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that she believes Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that it’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person.
Read more
Crime

OakLeaf Villages resident to appear in court on marijuana charge

An OakLeaf Apartment Homes resident will have to appear in court on a marijuana charge.
Read more
Crime

Hand-slapping Summerfield woman jail after nasty skirmish with guy pal

A Summerfield woman was jailed Tuesday night after her man friend said she slapped his hand twice while he was holding his phone.
Read more
