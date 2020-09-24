New rules will be in place when town squares reopen next month

Several new rules will be in place next month when town squares reopen in The Villages.

The town squares will reopen Monday, Oct. 5 and there will be a limited capacity that allows for social distancing.

Those hoping to visit one of the town squares, will be required to have an entry pass. The passes are free and available at the The Villages Box Office at tickets.thevillages.com. The passes will be available beginning Oct. 2. Staff members will man a single entry and exit point to limit the crowd size.

When the town squares reopen, there will be no happy hour, at least not initially. Drinks will be available at the bar huts at the squares, but lines will be discouraged. Plexiglass shields have been installed to protect from contact between bartenders and drink patrons.

Chairs will not be provided at the town squares, therefore residents are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The entertainment lineup has been announced for the first night:

Spanish Springs Town Square – Trip 19

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – Studio 77

Brownwood Paddock Square – Paisley Craze