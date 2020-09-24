OakLeaf Villages resident to appear in court on marijuana charge

An OakLeaf Villages Apartment Homes resident will have to appear in court on a marijuana charge.

Ja-Mie Bryonna Desha, 25, had been driving at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed her vehicle’s window was illegally tinted, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Her car was pulled over on County Road 466 in front of the apartment complex.

A search of the vehicle turned up two grinders with apparent marijuana residue, a metal pipe, a cigar with burnt plant residue and a small clear plastic bag containing 2 grams of marijuana. The report noted that Desha did not have a medical marijuana card.

She was issued a notice to appear in Lake County Court.