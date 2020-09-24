Thursday, September 24, 2020
Summerfield man jailed on domestic battery charge after spat

Jim Cheesman

Jason Patrick Hess

A 22-year-old Summerfield man was arrested after he reportedly shoved a woman onto a bed during a domestic spat.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that she and Jason Patrick were in an argument and she was putting his belongings outside the residence when he shoved her. She said she went into the bedroom and Patrick shoved her onto the bed, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Patrick told the deputy he and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the bedroom when she shoved him. He said he only pushed the victim to get her off him. The deputy observed a bruise on the inside of the victim’s right bicep, the report said.

The victim’s mother was at the residence when the altercation took place. She said Patrick and the victim were in a verbal argument and she saw him shove the victim. A neighbor told the deputy she was outside with her children when she saw Patrick and the witness arguing. She said she saw Patrick throw the victim’s belongings from his vehicle and shove her, according to the report.

Patrick was charge with simple domestic battery and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday on $2,000 bond. He will appear in Marion County Court on Oct. 27.

