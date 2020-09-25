13 more local COVID-19 fatalities as tri-county area reports 67 new cases

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 67 new cases of the virus Friday.

Eight of the latest fatalities were from Marion County, four were from Lake County and one lived in Sumter County. They were identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 14;

69-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 22;

74-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 29;

71-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 10;

81-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 11;

59-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 17;

69-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 18;

86-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 23;

51-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 18;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 12;

64-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 12;

53-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 1; and

85-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 15.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 618;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,224;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 291;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 147;

Belleview up one for a total of 355.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,210 cases – an increase of five from Thursday to Friday – among 1,150 men, 1,038 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 482 in correctional facilities. There have been 66 deaths and 250 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 581 cases. Others have been identified in Wildwood (405), Coleman (393), Bushnell (297, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (130), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 308 cases among 205 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,256 – increase of 67

Men: 8,441

Women: 10,561

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 177

Deaths: 528

Hospitalizations: 1,745

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,420 – increase of 26

Men: 3,415

Women: 3,836

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 118

Cases in long-term care facilities: 594

Cases in correctional facilities: 261

Deaths: 188

Hospitalizations: 566

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,854), Leesburg (1,224), Tavares (742), Eustis (586) and Mount Dora (583). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,626 – increase of 36

Men: 3,876

Women: 5,687

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 46

Cases in long-term care facilities: 984

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,223

Deaths: 274

Hospitalizations: 929

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,485), Summerfield (372), Belleview (355), Dunnellon (318) and Citra (186). The Village is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 695,887 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,847 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 687,656 are residents. A total of 46,149 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,572 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,083 deaths and 43,299 people have been hospitalized.