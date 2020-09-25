This is a short summary of August Divjak’s long, amazing life.

August Divjak was born on August 20, 1922, to Anna Roscher and Johan Divjak. August Divjak’s mother passed away when he was a young boy. He was raised by his grandma Divjak and then later by his uncle. When he was older he went into the German military from January 1941 thru 1945 during the World War II era. He was wounded 4 times. Each time as he recovered from his wounds he was immediately sent back to fight. Amazingly, he survived the war. After the war he went to Graz, Austria.

In Graz August met Anna Ther by the Clock Tower and fell in love. August and Anna married on March 20,1948. They had two lovely children, August Divjak Jr. on April 29, 1949, and Elisabeth Divjak on March 5, 1952. In March of 1956, they immigrated to the United States by train and ship. They lived in Wisconsin for 34 years.

During this time 7 grandchildren were born; Tony, Tina, Angela, Anette Divjak; Vickie, Robert, David Etzel. August retired from Briggs and Stratton on December 1984. August and Anna moved to Florida on October 1990. They were part of the founders for the German – American club in 1992. Anna died on March 1, 1993. August then met Wanda in 1997. They were like 2 peas in a pod, inseparable. August and Wanda married in 2000. The family has grown. August was a great grandfather of 10 beautiful great grandchildren.

August has lived in The Villages for 30 years. God took him home on September 21, 2020. He will be missed by all and loved forever. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Visitation will be from 3-4 PM.