Donald W. Miller, 76, of Summerfield, FL passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2020 at the Villages Regional Hospital.

Don was born February 16, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to Laymon and Mary Elizabeth Claggett Miller.

He was a graduate of Anderson High School in Lawrenceburg, KY where he was a natural athlete. He attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Western Kentucky University. He married his high school sweetheart Peggy on September 10, 1966. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country from 1968 – 1974.

Don took a job with IBM in Endicott, NY where he worked in various engineering and management jobs. He continued with his love of sports playing softball, bowling, golfing, skiing and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Miller, daughter and son in law Christina and Bill Landers, and Grandsons David and Sean Landers of Wappingers Falls, NY.