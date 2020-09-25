Friday, September 25, 2020
Dorothy Smith

Staff Report

Dorothy Smith, 95, The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice. She was born in Essex, MA on March 6, 1925 to Harold and Luisa Wood. Dorothy married Steven Smith in Essex, MA on September 19, 1953. Steven passed away 30 years ago, one year after they moved to Florida. He was buried in Bedford, MA where Dorothy will be interred beside him.

Dorothy worked as an office manager at their local credit union and later as the private secretary for the vice president of Raytheon in her area. She and her husband both worked at the Boston and Main Railroad.

Dorothy loved to cook all her own healthy meals, drove her car, played the organ and made clothes for her many antique dolls. She was a very special lady and loved her church and church family. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bohnwagner, Essex, MA; her nephew Keith Bradbury, Beverly, MA and several other nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at The Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages.

