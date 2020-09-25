Local food pantry needs your vote to secure $25,000 State Farm grant

Meals that Matter in the Community/Beyond the Walls Food Pantry needs your vote to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm. Those who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The food pantry at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park has until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

Cast your vote at: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2034255

“At Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, we believe that our neighbors should not be denied healthy and nutritious food due to their economic conditions. It is our privilege to walk along beside and provide both physical and spiritual nourishment in the fight against hunger in our community,” said Director Colleen Brooks.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.