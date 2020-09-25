Friday, September 25, 2020
Home News

Strict rules in place as fitness centers set to reopen in The Villages

Staff Report

Fitness centers will reopen Monday, Oct. 5 in The Villages.

The fitness centers are located at the following recreation centers: Colony Cottage, Fenney, Laurel Manor, Mulberry Grove, Rohan and SeaBreeze.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Please limit time to 1 hour; Maximum capacity will be posted at the entrance (50% based on equipment)

Those using the fitness centers are asked not to move/remove any setup of equipment, tables and any other equipment supplied by the Recreation & Parks Department. All areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently. Any areas with table coverings will be replaced with new coverings after being cleaned and sanitized.  Those visiting the fitness centers should remember to follow social distancing guidelines (keeping 6 feet away from others).

Other guidelines will include:

Village residents with Fitness Club membership shall have priority
• Valid Villages ID cards are required
• A staff member will monitor entrance, fitness desk and equipment
• Sign-in sheet will be used to monitor fitness club participation levels
• Fitness Club users will be allowed to enter each time an individual leaves the club – not to exceed recommended capacity to maintain social distancing
• Face masks will be required at check-in and any time within 6 feet of others
• No cash transactions will be permitted
• Sanitation Stations are provided; PLEASE clean equipment before and after each use
• If you are sick, fever, cough, shortness of breath, recently exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms DO NOT come to any fitness club until your doctor has cleared you.
• Be flexible as facility operations, attendance numbers, and/or services may be restricted, closed or limited.

