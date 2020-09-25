Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance

Sumter County received a housing assistance grant of $309,029 to assist homeowners and renters who have been affected by COVID-19. The funds were to be used to pay the past-due mortgage, rent and utility payments. All payments are paid directly to the rental property owner, utility company or mortgage holder on behalf of the approved applicant and are a one-time-only event.

The application period has been extended through Dec. 4. The county has already assisted 35 families and expended $98,009 of the funds. On Sept. 22, Sumter County commissioners approved an amendment to receive a second grant allocation of $103,875. All funds must be expended by Dec. 30.

For additional information or to apply for assistance, visit:

https://sumtercountyfl.gov/CARES-Housing