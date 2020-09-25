Friday, September 25, 2020
91 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

The third generation ‘reimagining’ the vision

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The founder Harold Schwartz and his son Gary Morse had a vision. They designed a “Walt Disney” like community for adults. A fun and active place to live out your golden years.
Everyone gets around on golf carts, which serves as the main transportation for many. Everything you need in life can be accessed by golf cart.
There is music and dancing every night in the three town squares. You have activity clubs, free golf, pickle ball, swimming pools and lots more.
After Gary Morse’s passing at the end of 2014, his children took over.
The third generation greatly accelerated the growth of The Villages by buying massive amount of land and building new housing. Now they are “reimagining” the country clubs and the town squares. The Hacienda Hill Country Club has been torn down and they are planning to build rental apartments in its place. They are also planning to build rental apartments in the Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter town squares.
We have no transparency and no communication into what their plans are for The Villages in the future. Where will their rental apartment vision end? Will other country clubs, golf courses, and other preserve lands be repurposed for these apartments?
They are drastically changing the vision that their father and grandfather had for The Villages.
So if you are thinking to retire and move to The Villages, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, think again. Do your homework before you invest money and time.
We hope and pray their vision to embed rental apartment complexes within single family homes and in the town squares will not negatively change the life we currently enjoy here. We just don’t know because the developer is being very secretive about what is going on here.

Marie Duthie
Village of Santo Domingo

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s scheme to ignore popular vote a line you cannot cross

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump’s scheme to ignore the popular vote is a line that cannot be crossed.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No protection for damaged businesses

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders why business owners can’t sue after rioters damaged their livelihoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed

A Village of Charlotte resident contends President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed of themselves for the COVID-19 numbers here in the U.S. and Florida, versus what we’ve seen in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that she believes Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that it’s not liberal or conservative to be a decent person.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Serial lying of Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders how Villagers are “outraged” by President Trump but can overlook the lies of Joe Biden.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lady Lake town manager to retire with $54,216 severance payout

Lady Lake’s town manager appears ready to retire with a $54,216 severance payout.
Read more
Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as 87 new cases reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more local victims as the tri-county area reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Hot Air Balloons Sailing Over Lake Sumter

These hot air balloons were spotted sailing over Lake Sumter east of the Morse Boulevard bridge in The Village of Caroline. Thanks to Jim Strothman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The third generation ‘reimagining’ the vision

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Village of Santo Domingo writes that the third generation of the Morse Family is “reimagining” the vision of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested after found sleeping at Lady Lake Historical Museum

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping at the Lady Lake Historical Museum.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The Target Guys

Columnist Barry Evans checks in with Husbands United (a secret society) and the Target Guys.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

New rules will be in place when town squares reopen next month

Several new rules will be in place next month when town squares reopen in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Lady Lake town manager to retire with $54,216 severance payout

Lady Lake’s town manager appears ready to retire with a $54,216 severance payout.
Read more
Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as 87 new cases reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more local victims as the tri-county area reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The third generation ‘reimagining’ the vision

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Village of Santo Domingo writes that the third generation of the Morse Family is “reimagining” the vision of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s scheme to ignore popular vote a line you cannot cross

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump’s scheme to ignore the popular vote is a line that cannot be crossed.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No protection for damaged businesses

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders why business owners can’t sue after rioters damaged their livelihoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested after found sleeping at Lady Lake Historical Museum

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping at the Lady Lake Historical Museum.
Read more
Crime

OakLeaf Villages resident to appear in court on marijuana charge

An OakLeaf Apartment Homes resident will have to appear in court on a marijuana charge.
Read more
Crime

Hand-slapping Summerfield woman jailed after nasty skirmish with guy pal

A Summerfield woman was jailed Tuesday night after her man friend said she slapped his hand twice while he was holding his phone.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,313FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91 ° F
92 °
89 °
59 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment