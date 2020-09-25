Friday, September 25, 2020
Underwear-clad Summerfield man jailed after smacking deputy with Bible

Larry D. Croom

Robert Otis Hoskins

A Summerfield man who allegedly hit a Marion County sheriff’s deputy with a Bible and then defecated on himself was jailed Tuesday after telling deputies that God told him to enter his neighbor’s residence to free his juvenile daughter.

Robert Otis Hoskins, 39, was taken into custody shortly after deputies responded to a residence in 9100 block of S.E. 151st Lane Rd. The victim told deputies that he had refused to lend Hoskins some clothing before leaving his home and when he returned, his door had been kicked in. He said Hoskins came over to his residence and said, “I (expletive deleted) up, man. I was mad,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said he took Hoskins’ statement as an admission of guilt in burglarizing his residence so he called law enforcement for help. Deputies arrived a short time later and when they attempted to speak with Hoskins, he approached them wearing only his underwear and hit a deputy in the face with a Bible. The deputy deployed his Taser and Hoskins was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle, the report says.

The victim’s wife told deputies that $50 worth of clothing – two pairs of gray shorts and a red shirt – were missing from their residence. Deputies observed where the door had been kicked in and a shattered window pane above a washing machine. The victim said the mattress in his bedroom also had been pushed to one side, the report says.

Hoskins’ wife returned home while deputies were investigating the incident and said she hadn’t seen him since 1 a.m. when he walked away from their residence. She told deputies Hoskins has a “drug problem” and consented to a search of their residence for the missing clothing, even though it wasn’t located, the report says.

After being read his rights, Hoskins defecated on himself and then admitted that he entered the victim’s residence. He stated, “I freed her” when speaking of the victim’s juvenile daughter and would then “stare blankly” and refuse to answer questions, the report says.

Hoskins was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he attempted to flee while still in handcuffs. He was then escorted to the ground and brought into the jail, the report says.

Hoskins was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, larceny/petit theft, criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $13,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

