Water Oaker arrested after police called to argument with neighbor

A Water Oaker was arrested after police were called to an argument with a neighbor.

Officers were called at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 18 to the home of 50-year-old Anthony Joe Harshberger at 222 Littler Lane in the 55+ adult community in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were responding to a report of an argument between neighbors.

Police officers discovered that Harshberger was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The warrant originated from the Leesburg Police Department.

The Ohio native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.