Woman who refused to exit vehicle arrested on DUI charge

A woman who repeatedly refused to exit her vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Courtney La Creatcia Adams, 33, of Ocala, was driving a gray Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 462 in Wildwood due to the vehicle traveling in an erratic manner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies approached her vehicle, they were “overwhelmed by a strong odor of marijuana,” the report said. Adams told deputies the front driver’s side window could not be lowered. She was ordered from the vehicle, but Adams said she would not get out unless she could hold her purse, which she was clutching. She was told to drop the purse and exit the vehicle. She repeatedly refused. She resisted physical efforts to remove her from the vehicle and at one point she grabbed a deputy’s shoulder and tried to push him away. She was threatened with a taser and got out of the vehicle.

A freshly burned marijuana cigar was found in the ashtray of the vehicle’s central console. A plastic bag containing marijuana was found in her purse.

Adams had a medical marijuana card which is valid through the end of October, but a check revealed she had not obtained prescribed marijuana since May.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises. Her breath tests registered .000 blood alcohol content. She provided a urine sample.

Adams was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, two medical marijuana violations and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.