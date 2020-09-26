10 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more local residents as new cases of the deadly virus were reported in and around The Villages.

Eight of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, one lived in Sumter County and the other was a resident of Lake County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 11;

84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 12;

69-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 21;

81-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 1;

79-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 3;

88-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 4;

84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 8;

84-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 17;

90-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Sept. 13; and

87-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 25.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 620;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,228;

Summerfield up three for a total of 375;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 40;

Wildwood up one for a total of 406;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 148.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,217 cases – an increase of seven from Friday to Saturday – among 8,470 men, 10,604 women, 77 non-residents and 178 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 482 in correctional facilities. There have been 67 deaths and 250 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 583 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and the Lady Lake portion of the county, others have been identified in Coleman (394), Bushnell (298, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (130), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50) and Sumterville (43). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 313 cases among 206 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,329 – increase of 73

Men: 8,470

Women: 10,604

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 178

Deaths: 538

Hospitalizations: 1,760

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,444 – increase of 24

Men: 3,424

Women: 3,850

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 119

Cases in long-term care facilities: 594

Cases in correctional facilities: 261

Deaths: 189

Hospitalizations: 575

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,860), Leesburg (1,228), Tavares (743), Eustis (589) and Mount Dora (585). The Villages is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,668 – increase of 42

Men: 3,891

Women: 5,714

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 46

Cases in long-term care facilities: 995

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,223

Deaths: 282

Hospitalizations: 935

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,515), Summerfield (375), Belleview (355), Dunnellon (319) and Citra (186). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 698,682 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,795 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 690,387 are residents. A total of 46,325 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,642 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,190 deaths and 43,469 people have been hospitalized.