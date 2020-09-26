Face-punching Summerfield teen popped after nasty tiff with man at friend’s house

An 18-year-old Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday night after a violent scuffle with a man at a friend’s house.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 13699 block of S.E. 53rd Avenue in Summerfield on Wednesday and when they arrived, the victim claimed Dalton Blane Pennuto had punched him twice. He said he went to hang out with a friend and Pennuto showed up and started a verbal confrontation with him, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said he knew Pennuto from school “but not that well.” He said he told Pennuto to leave him alone and that he didn’t want to fight him, the report says.

The victim said Pennuto followed him around the yard, punched him two times in the face and threatened to steal his vehicle. He said he then ran down the road to a neighbor’s house to get away from Pennuto and call law enforcement for help, the report says.

Deputies noted that the victim had redness and slight swelling to his left upper cheek. They also noted that he appeared to be shaken up and scared, the report says.

Deputies made contact with Pennuto on Thursday at his residence at 14300 S.E. 59th Ave. in Summerfield. After being read his rights, he said he didn’t remember what had happened the previous night. He said he was intoxicated and “slightly remembers getting into an altercation.” He said other people had told him that he was in an altercation but he didn’t remember anything physical happening, the report says.

Pennuto was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was released early Friday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.