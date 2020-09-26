Frances MacKendree Jacobson, 84, of Lady Lake, Florida entered into rest on September 24, 2020 at HarborChase of Villages Crossing, with her husband by her side.

Fran was born on October 12, 1935 in Augusta, Georgia to the late William T. (W.T.) and Ida Frances (Wall) MacKendree.

Fran loved to meet all kinds of people and enjoyed keeping busy with her friends and work. She was a lifelong banker, culminating in her retirement from Bank of America while living in Newport News, Virginia. She also spent fifteen years working at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia and worked for The Villages Entertainment Department after her retirement and relocation to Florida. She made friends easily, and loved to keep in touch with the friends she made over the years. She also enjoyed the new friends she met among the residents and staff at HarborChase.

Fran is survived by her husband of 61 years, David M. Jacobson and her daughters, Kathy Martin and her husband John, and Debbie Lewis and her husband Dan and three grandchildren, Zack, Katie, and Corinne, all of Virginia.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William T. (Bill) MacKendree, Jr. of Augusta, Georgia.

There will be no public services held at this time and she will be laid to rest with her family at Sunset Hill Cemetery in North Augusta, South Carolina.