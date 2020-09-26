Leesburg man once accused of trying to cash dead person’s checks back in jail

A Leesburg man who was arrested last month for trying to cash a dead person’s checks was jailed again Thursday afternoon after being accused of ripping off merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store at 17961 S. Hwy. 27/441 and reported seeing 27-year-old Zachery Austin Ferry leave with a cart full of items valued at $86.81. The deputy confirmed Ferry hadn’t paid for the merchandise before exiting the store, a sheriff’s office report states.

Ferry, who lives at 28229 County Road 33 in Leesburg, “spontaneously uttered that his actions were stupid and pleaded to be able to pay for the items.” A records check showed that he had no prior convictions for petit theft but was wanted an on extraditable warrant for uttering a forgery, the report says.

Ferry was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with larceny/petit theft. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Ferry was arrested in August along with a 22-year-old woman after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at the United Southern Bank on Main Street in Wildwood. Both initially gave false accounts about the checks but eventually admitted that they were to be given a percentage of the money if they were successful in cashing the checks, a Wildwood Police report states.